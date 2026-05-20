Arsenal Clinch Premier League Title In 22 Years After Man City Draws With Bournemouth

Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions for the first time since 2004 on Tuesday after Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Bournemouth, ending Pep Guardiola's title bid with one game remaining.

City needed victory at the Vitality Stadium to keep the race alive heading into the final round, but the result left Arsenal with an unassailable four-point lead at the top of the table, sealing the title after a 22-year wait. Their previous league title came in 2004, when the famed "Invincibles" side completed the campaign unbeaten.

Supporters gathered outside the Emirates Stadium celebrated as news of the result filtered through.

There was late drama as Erling Haaland scored in stoppage time to cancel out Junior Kroupi's first-half opener, but City were unable to find a winner to extend the title fight.

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The triumph marks a major milestone for Mikel Arteta, whose side had finished runners-up in each of the past three seasons. Arsenal had previously seen their title challenges slip away, including back-to-back campaigns in 2023 and 2024 when City overtook them, and another second-place finish behind Liverpool last year.

Having led the standings for most of the current season, Arsenal withstood a late challenge to finally secure the title.

Arteta's squad now joins the club's storied history alongside legends such as Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Ian Wright, who guided Arsenal to previous success.

Arsenal will soon aim to win the Champions League final later this month against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain.

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