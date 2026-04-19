Historic First In Football: Arsene Wenger's 'Daylight' Offside Rule Produces First Professional Goal In Canada Trial — Watch

FIFA's experimental “daylight” offside rule, proposed by Arsène Wenger, has been applied in a professional match for the first time, marking a significant milestone in how the law is interpreted at the elite level.

The moment came during the Canadian Premier League clash between Pacific FC and Halifax Wanderers on Saturday, April 18. Pacific forward Alejandro Diaz found the net in a 2-2 draw, with his goal becoming the first to be awarded under the revised offside framework.

Under the traditional interpretation, Diaz's positioning, with a part of his body marginally ahead of the second-to-last defender, would likely have resulted in the goal being disallowed. However, under the new rule, because a portion of Diaz's body that can legally score remained behind the defender, the goal stood.

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Here's a look at the first goal scored using the new interpretation of the off-side rule in the Canada Premier League:

First ever goal from Wenger's 'Daylight' rule being trialed in the Canadian Premier League. Interesting one. Video courtesy of OneSoccer/Canadian Premier League. pic.twitter.com/MeXNft04JJ — Simon Evans (@sgevans) April 18, 2026

The often-dubbed “Wenger Rule” reverses the current offside logic to favour attacking play. Instead of penalising attackers for minimal forward movement, the revised interpretation requires a clear and visible gap, or “daylight”, between the attacker and defender for an offside offence to be called.

In effect, it restores what Wenger has long described as the “benefit of the doubt” to the forward.

After joining FIFA as Chief of Global Football Development in 2019, Wenger formally pushed for trials of the rule, positioning it as a way to enhance attacking football and improve the spectacle of the game. Preliminary testing took place in youth competitions across Sweden, Italy and the Netherlands before being elevated to a professional setting.

The Canadian Premier League was selected for the first official trial beginning April 2026, partly due to its absence of VAR, allowing FIFA to assess the rule's impact without technological intervention.

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The International Football Association Board (IFAB) approved a one-year trial in March, despite opposition from UEFA.

FIFA is expected to closely monitor key metrics resulting from this rule adaptation, including goal frequency and overall entertainment value, before making a decision on wider implementation in 2027.

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