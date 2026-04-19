Man City vs Arsenal Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Premier League Match?

Arsenal travel to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, fully aware of the scale of the challenge as they chase a first league title since the 'Invincibles' triumph in 2004. Mikel Arteta's side sit atop the Premier League table, but know that anything apart from a win keeps the doors open to Manchester City, who have chased them down from a similar position twice in the last three years.

Arsenal's position remains strong on paper, but their momentum has faltered. The Gunners have 70 points from 32 matches, yet a shock 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth exposed vulnerabilities. That was followed by a goalless draw against Sporting CP in the Champions League, enough to seal progression on aggregate, but also underlining concerns around attacking sharpness amid key absences.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are building pressure. Sitting on 64 points with a game in hand, Guardiola's side are unbeaten in their last nine league matches and arrive on the back of a commanding 3-0 win over Chelsea. The gap is narrow enough that a victory in Manchester would swing the title race back into their control.

City's last outing was a dominant 3-0 victory at Stamford Bridge, which came just a few days after a 4-0 drubbing of Liverpool to seal progression to the FA Cup semifinals. Guardiola's team were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, but having beaten Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final last month, they still remain in contention to seal a domestic treble.

Arsenal meanwhile have reached back-to-back UCL semifinals for the first time in their history, but laboured in their 0-0 draw against Sporting in the second leg. The team have struggled for fluency in the final third with injuries taking their toll on the squad.

From a tactical standpoint, the contest places distinct demands on both managers. Arteta must find solutions in attack, particularly with key wide options unavailable or doubtful, while maintaining defensive control against City's multi-channel threat.

Guardiola, on the other hand, will look to maximise City's current momentum, pressing high, controlling possession, and exploiting any instability in Arsenal's reshuffled frontline.

Team news adds further uncertainty. Arsenal face a growing crisis on the right flank, with Bukayo Saka ruled out and Noni Madueke a major doubt after limping off the field against Sporting. Viktor Gyokeres is expected to lead the line, while Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber remain doubtful.

Manchester City have their own concerns, with Josko Gvardiol ruled out due to a tibial fracture. Nico O'Reilly remains a doubt with a hamstring strain, but Ruben Dias and John Stones are expected to be fit, bolstering the backline.

Match, Venue, Date & Time

The Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League match is scheduled to be played at the Ethiad Stadium from 9 p.m Indian Standard Time on Sunday.

Man City vs Arsenal Predicted Lineups

Arsenal (4-3-3): David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Piero Hincapie; Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz; Leandro Trossard, Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Martinelli.

Manchester City (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Marc Guéhi, Nathan Ake; Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Rayan Cherki; Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland, Antoine Semenyo.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The Mancester City vs Arsenal clash will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match can also be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

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