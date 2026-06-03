TMC Split Imminent? Speaker Accepts Letter Signed By 58 MLAs Backing Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay As LoP

The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal has accepted a letter from 58 members of the legislative assembly from the Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) proposing Ritabrata Bandyopadhy as the leader of the opposition, according to reports on Wednesday.

Bandyopadhyay was expelled from the TMC along with Sandipan Saha for alleged "anti-party" activities. They were reportedly in touch with the MLAs as per previous reports.

The expulsion took place on June 1 according to NDTV. This took place after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari stated that they had filed compaints over the alleged forgery of their signatures.

This was with regards to a letter that endorsed TMC veteran Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay for the position of LoP in the West Bengal Assembly.

(This is a developing story.)

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