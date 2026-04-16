Lionel Messi Buys Spanish 3rd Division Team Club UE Cornella In Landmark Ownership Deal

Football legend Lionel Messi is set to become the sole owner of UE Cornellà, a Spanish third-division club based in Catalonia. In a move that signals a major transition in his career, Messi will acquire 100% of the club's shares as part of a long-term investment strategy.

The acquisition marks the beginning of a "new vision" for the legendary player, who spent over two decades in the region during his tenure with FC Barcelona. The move, confirmed on April 16, 2026, marks a significant new chapter for the 38-year-old, reinforcing his deep-rooted ties to Catalonia.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano posted about the deal on Instagram.

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While Messi previously partnered with teammate Luis Suárez to launch the Uruguayan fourth-division side Deportivo LSM, this deal represents his first solo venture into club ownership. In an official statement, the club confirmed that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has formalised the acquisition, becoming the sole owner of the historic club.

"This move reinforces Messi's close ties to Barcelona and his commitment to the development of sport and local talent in Catalonia," the club stated. "Founded in 1951, UE Cornellà is one of the clubs with the greatest tradition in Catalan football... becoming a benchmark in the development of young talent."

Though Cornellà has primarily competed in Spain's lower leagues, its youth academy is prestigious, widely regarded as the region's third-largest talent nursery after FC Barcelona and Espanyol.

The academy's reputation is bolstered by a list of high-profile graduates, most notably former Barcelona star Jordi Alba, who spent two years at the club before moving to Valencia. Other successful alumni include Keita Balde, Víctor Ruiz, and Enric Gallego.

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