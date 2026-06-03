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US-Iran War Live News Updates: Iran Attacks US Bases In Kuwait, Bahrain; CENTCOM Shoots Down Three Drones

US Central Command reported intercepting multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones targeting Middle Eastern neighbors, with no hits recorded.

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US-Iran War Live News Updates: Iran Attacks US Bases In Kuwait, Bahrain; CENTCOM Shoots Down Three Drones
Iran War Live Updates
38 minutes ago

On June 2, US Central Command said U.S. forces defeated multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones amid attempted attacks across the Middle East. Iran launched several missiles toward regional neighbours, but none hit their targets: two fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart, and three aimed at Bahrain were intercepted by US and Bahraini air defenses.

Earlier, CENTCOM shot down three Iranian one-way attack drones launched toward civilian mariners in regional waters. In response, US forces conducted self-defense strikes on an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island. No U.S. personnel were harmed, and CENTCOM said forces remain vigilant during the ongoing ceasefire.

Jun 03, 2026 07:30 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Explosions Heard In Bahrain After America Strikes Qeshm Island

Iran launched a wave of ballistic missiles and drones at US military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain on Wednesday, after American forces struck an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Iran Attacks US Bases In Kuwait, Bahrain After America Strikes Qeshm Island

Jun 03, 2026 07:15 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Kuwait Intercepts Missiles

The Kuwait Army said that Kuwaiti air defenses confronted hostile missile and drone attacks. The General Staff of the Army said that if explosion sounds are heard, they are the result of air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks.

Jun 03, 2026 07:00 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: US Intercepts Iran Missiles

US forces successfully defeated multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones, and conducted self-defense strikes on Qeshm Island in response to attempted attacks by Iran across the Middle East, June 2.

Moments earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces shot down three one-way attack drones launched by Iran toward civilian mariners that were rightfully transiting regional waters. American forces also conducted self-defense strikes on an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island.

No US personnel were harmed.

Jun 03, 2026 06:43 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iran Strikes US Bases In Kuwait

Iran launched strikes on US military bases in Kuwait, according to Iran’s state-run broadcaster IRIB. IRIB claimed the attacks were retaliation for what it described as American “hostile actions” in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and Qeshm Island.

 

 

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