US-Iran War Live News Updates: Iran Attacks US Bases In Kuwait, Bahrain; CENTCOM Shoots Down Three Drones

On June 2, US Central Command said U.S. forces defeated multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones amid attempted attacks across the Middle East. Iran launched several missiles toward regional neighbours, but none hit their targets: two fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart, and three aimed at Bahrain were intercepted by US and Bahraini air defenses.

Earlier, CENTCOM shot down three Iranian one-way attack drones launched toward civilian mariners in regional waters. In response, US forces conducted self-defense strikes on an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island. No U.S. personnel were harmed, and CENTCOM said forces remain vigilant during the ongoing ceasefire.