'False And Erroneous': Trump Rejects Reports Of Breakdown In US-Iran Peace Deal Talks

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday rejected media reports claiming that diplomatic negotiations between Washington and Tehran have collapsed, insisting that communication between the two countries continues despite rising tensions in the Middle East.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump rejected claims that talks had broken down, calling such reports “false and erroneous”. He stated that discussions between the United States and Iran have remained active over the past several days, including continuous engagement “four days ago, three days ago, two days ago, one day ago, and today”.

“Fake News Reports that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the USA. stopped speaking a few days ago are false and erroneous,” Trump wrote, emphasising that diplomatic channels remain open despite speculation of a pause in engagement.

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While acknowledging the unpredictable nature of international diplomacy, the US President reiterated pressure on Tehran to reach a comprehensive agreement with Washington. He said it was “time, one way or another” for Iran to make a deal, adding that the situation “cannot be allowed to go on any longer” after decades of strained relations.

“Where they lead, one never knows,” Trump added, underscoring uncertainty in the ongoing diplomatic process, while still pressing for what he described as a necessary long-term settlement. "You've been doing this for 47 years, and it cannot be allowed to go on any longer!” he added.

The remarks come amid conflicting media reports over the state of US-Iran engagement, with speculation of stalled or paused negotiations being firmly rejected by the US administration. Officials maintain that communication channels remain active even as regional tensions continue to escalate.

Earlier in the day, Iran launched an attack on US facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain after American forces attacked Qeshm Island.

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