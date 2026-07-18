AIBE 21 Result 2026 Declared: Check Direct Link; AIBE 22 Exam Dates 2026 OUT

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has declared the results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 21/XXI) result 2026 on July 18 on the official site, allindiabarexamination.com.

The overall pass percentage of All India Bar Examination-XXI stands at 65.92%.

For gender-wise, category-wise result details check the official notification uploaded by Bar Council Of India here -> AIBE 21 Results

Candidates can retrieve their results by logging into the AIBE portal using their roll number and date of birth.

Those who succeed will be granted the Certificate of Practice (CoP), which is essential for practising law before courts and tribunals throughout India.

All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 21 Result 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to access the AIBE 21 Result 2026 has been provided here -> Direct Link

ALSO READ: CBSE Class X Second Board Examination 2026 Results Declared

How To Download All India Bar Examination 21 Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official AIBE website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Login using AIBE login credentials, i.e. roll number and password.

Step 3: Click on the submit button to view your results.

Step 4: The AIBE 21 result will display on the screen.

Step 5: Review and download the scorecard for future reference.

AIBE 22 Exam Date 2026 Out

The Bar Council of India has further decided to conduct the next All India Bar Examination i.e. All India Bar Examination - XXII (AIBE-XXII) November 29, 2026. The registration process for AIBE-XXII shall commence from August 19, 2026. The detailed schedule for All India Bar Examination-XXII is as follows:

S.No. Activity Date 1 Online Registration for AIBE-XXII begins from 19-Aug-26 2 Online Registration for AIBE-XXII closes on 27-Oct-26 3 Last date of payment through online mode 28-Oct-26 4 Last date of correction in Registration form 30-Oct-26 5 Admit card go Live for candidates 14-Nov-26 6 Date of Examination for AIBE-XXII 29-Nov-26 7 Tentative Date of Result Declaration Between 7 to 10 Jan-2027

All India Bar Examination 21 Result 2026: What Next

Passing the AIBE is the final academic prerequisite for acquiring the Certificate of Practice (CoP). This credential empowers advocates to practise law legally before courts and tribunals across India.

As per the BCI, the digital verification of the Certificate of Practice via the AIBESCOPE mobile app is set to be completed within three to four weeks following the result announcement. The physical Certificate of Practice will be distributed later by the respective state bar councils, usually within three to five months.

The Bar Council of India will begin the AIBE Result Rechecking Process after the result has been announced.

Candidates who do not pass the examination this time will not incur any penalties. They may register for the next edition of the All-India Bar Examination and take it again to achieve the qualifying marks needed to obtain the Certificate of Practice.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.