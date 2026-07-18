'We'll Be Getting Into Commercial Flights,' Says Skyroot CEO Pawan Chandana After Vikram-1 Success

Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace is aiming for regular commercial launches after successfully placing its first privately developed orbital rocket into space, with the company targeting a production capacity of one rocket every month, according to Chief Executive Officer Pawan Kumar Chandana.

The successful launch of Vikram-1 under Mission Aagaman marks a defining moment for India's private space industry, making India the third country in the world to achieve an orbital launch through a private company.

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Chandana said the mission demonstrates the growing potential of Indian private enterprises in the global space economy.

"We'll now be getting into commercial flights," he told NDTV Profit in an interview, adding that Skyroot's immediate priority is to increase the launch cadence of Vikram-1 while simultaneously advancing the development of the next-generation Vikram-2 rocket.

The eight-year-old startup plans to scale manufacturing rapidly, with its production facility capable of building one rocket every month.

Chandana said the company's next objective is to achieve consistent and reliable launches at that pace before expanding its commercial footprint globally.

"Our ambition is to become one of the world's leading satellite launch service providers," he said, noting that a significant share of Skyroot's customers already comes from Europe and other international markets. Chandana credited the government's space sector reforms for creating an enabling environment for private players.

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The formalisation of the space policy, along with continued support from agencies such as ISRO and IN-SPACe, helped the company overcome several technological and regulatory challenges, he said. He also acknowledged the contribution of more than 400 vendors across India, describing the Vikram-1 mission as a collective national achievement.

India scripted history on Saturday when Vikram-1 successfully lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, placing multiple payloads into a nearly 450-km Low Earth Orbit.

The mission validated Skyroot's advanced composite structures and 3D-printed engine technologies, paving the way for future commercial orbital launches.

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