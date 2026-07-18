Khamenei Calls US 'Great Satan,' Accuses Washington Of Breaching MoU

While lashing out at the United States, Iranian leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei accused Washington of violating the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the presidents of the two countries, saying the repeated breaches had stripped the agreement of all credibility.

In a series of posts on X, Khamenei claimed that repeated US violations of the MoU reinforced his assertion that commitments made by the American president could not be relied upon.

ALSO READ: Iran Halts MoU Obligations, Accuses US Of Breaching Pact

Khamenei, who referred to the US as the "Great Satan," said the latest developments reflected what he described as America's enduring pattern of dishonesty and untrustworthiness.

Khamenei further alleged that coercion, authoritarianism and brutality were embedded in US policy, arguing that recent actions had exposed America's "true face." He said the latest episode should serve as fresh evidence of what he characterised as the US's irrational and malicious conduct.

The Iranian leader also warned that any further escalation by Washington would come at a heavy cost.

He asserted that Iran and the "Resistance Front" were prepared to respond and would deliver what he described as "unforgettable lessons" if the conflict intensified.

Calling for solidarity at home, Khamenei urged Iranians and government officials to preserve national unity and safeguard the country's dignity and independence.

He stressed that unity across all sections of society was essential in confronting what he called the "criminal" and "cunning" US adversary.

ALSO READ : Iran Ramps Up Retaliatory Attack On Kuwait After US Escalation

The remarks come amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington after Iran announced the suspension of its commitments under the bilateral MoU, accusing the US of violating the agreement through continued military actions.

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