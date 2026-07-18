Iran Halts MoU Obligations, Accuses US Of Breaching Pact

Iran has announced the suspension of its commitments under the memorandum of understanding, with Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi accusing the United States of breaching the agreement amid ongoing military hostilities.

Speaking to Iran's Fars News Agency, Gharibabadi said Washington had "violated and suspended all its commitments" under the framework of the Islamabad MoU, prompting Tehran to halt its own obligations under the pact.

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"The US has violated and suspended all its commitments within the framework of the Islamabad MoU," Gharibabadi said, adding that Iran has consequently suspended the implementation of the agreement.

He asserted that the country's immediate priority is national defence amid the ongoing conflict. "We have suspended our commitments and implementation of the agreement and are busy defending the country," he said, according to the report.

The remarks come as tensions between Iran and the United States continue to escalate following a series of military strikes, with both sides trading accusations of violating existing understandings and international commitments.

While Gharibabadi did not elaborate on the specific provisions of the MoU that Tehran considers to have been breached, his comments signal a further deterioration in diplomatic engagement between the two countries at a time of heightened regional instability.

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The suspension of Iran's commitments could complicate any future efforts to revive dialogue or establish de-escalation mechanisms, as both Washington and Tehran remain locked in an increasingly confrontational standoff.

There has been no immediate response from US officials to Gharibabadi's allegations. The latest development adds another layer of uncertainty to the already volatile security situation in the region, with concerns mounting over the potential for further escalation if diplomatic channels remain stalled.

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