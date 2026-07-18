Iran Ramps Up Retaliatory Attack On Kuwait After US Escalation

Iran on Saturday intensified its retaliatory military campaign against Kuwait, targeting key oil and power infrastructure a day after the United States escalated its strikes on Tehran, further raising tensions across the Gulf.

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said one of its critical oil sector facilities came under repeated Iranian attacks, leaving several people injured and causing significant material damage.

The injured received medical treatment, while the affected site was evacuated as emergency teams, in coordination with relevant authorities, worked to contain the situation, according to Kuwait's state-run KUNA news agency.

Separately, Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said a fire broke out at a section of a power generation and water desalination plant following the overnight strikes. The ministry said precautionary operational measures were implemented to safeguard the facility and maintain the stability of the national electricity grid.

Emergency response protocols have been activated to manage the incident.

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The attacks come as the confrontation between Washington and Tehran widens after recent US military action against Iran. Kuwait hosts key US military assets, making it one of the regional countries caught in the escalating conflict.

The latest exchange of attacks comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June, under which the US and Iran had agreed to pursue a lasting peace framework and halt hostilities.

Meanwhile, Jordan said its armed forces intercepted and shot down four drones that entered its airspace over the past 24 hours.

The Jordanian military said the interceptions caused no casualties or damage, underscoring growing concerns that the conflict is spilling across the wider Middle East.

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