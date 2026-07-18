Evil Dead Burn Box Office Collection Day 8: Horror Film Stays Strong In India

Evil Dead Burn continued its run at the Indian box office despite fresh competition from Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. The Hollywood horror film maintained a steady performance on its second Friday, adding to its domestic total as it completed eight days in theatres.

Evil Dead Burn Box Office Collection Day 8

According to trade estimates reported by Pinkvilla, Evil Dead Burn collected Rs 1.3-crore gross on Day 8, registering a 35% decline from its Day 7 earnings. Despite the drop, the film held well after the release of The Odyssey.

With the latest collection, the movie's total India gross box office collection has reached Rs 26.75 crore after eight days in theatres, according to Pinkvilla.

Second Weekend Expectations

As per Pinkvilla, the film is expected to collect between Rs 5 crore and Rs 7 crore during its second weekend. If it achieves those numbers, Evil Dead Burn is likely to cross the Rs 30-crore-gross mark at the Indian box office.

The publication also reported that the film is on course to surpass the lifetime earnings of the previous instalment in the Evil Dead franchise, with its long-term performance depending on its trend over the coming days.

Day-Wise India Gross Collection

According to Pinkvilla, the film earned Rs 65 lakh in preview shows before collecting Rs 3.30 crore on Day 1, Rs 5.40 crore on Day 2, and Rs 6 crore on Day 3.

Collections then stood at Rs 2.50 crore on Day 4, Rs 3.35 crore on Day 5, Rs 2.25 crore on Day 6, Rs 2 crore on Day 7, and an estimated Rs 1.30 crore on Day 8, taking the cumulative India gross to Rs 26.75 crore.

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