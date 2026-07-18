CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 Results OUT; Check Direct Link & Steps To Download Marksheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of the Class 10 Second Board Examination, 2026 on July 18, 2026. Students can access their results through DigiLocker Results Portal at results.digilocker.gov.in.

The assessment took place from May 15 to May 21, 2026.

As per the Board's information, a total of 6,64,027 students registered for Second Board Examination 2026. Out of these, 6,63,777 candidates appeared. 3,08,095 candidates improved their performance over the Main Examination, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 59.95%. 1,49,822 candidates appeared in Compartment Category and 78,503 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 52.40%.

Overall pass percentage after combining the results of the Main and Second Board Examinations of 2026 stood at 96.78%

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 Results: Direct Link

The direct link to access the Class X Second Board Examination 2026 Results has been made available here -> Direct Link

How To Download CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 Results Via DigiLocker

Step 1: To check the results, visit the DigiLocker website here -> https://results.digilocker.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the "CBSE Class X" link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Input the necessary details, including the roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Hit the Submit button to view the results.

Step 5: The result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Save the provisional marksheet and retain a printed copy for future reference.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 Result: Next Steps

The board states that the school-wise results will also be communicated to schools through their registered email addresses. Schools may also access the digital academic documents of their students through the repository using the credentials already provided by CBSE.

Printed Mark Sheet-cum-Passing Certificates of regular students, including those studying abroad, will be supplied through their respective schools. Private candidates will also be provided digital academic documents through DigiLocker. Printed documents will be sent to their registered addresses. However, private candidates under the Delhi East and Delhi West Regional Offices may collect their printed documents from the examination centres from which they appeared.

CBSE Class 10 Main Board Exam: First Session Results

This year, the overall pass rate was noted at 93.70%. The class 10th exams were conducted across 83 subjects in 8,075 examination centers. A total of 24,717,777 students participated, and 23,160,008 succeeded. Trivandrum stood out as the top-performing district with a score of 99.79%.

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