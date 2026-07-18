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BPCL Launches Bharatgas Lite ZIP, To Expand LPG Product To 100 Cities By August 15

The company said the offering is designed for today's fast-paced lifestyles, aimed at delivering a seamless, premium LPG experience to customers.

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BPCL Launches Bharatgas Lite ZIP, To Expand LPG Product To 100 Cities By August 15
@BPCLimited/X

Bharat Petroleum Corp. has launched Bharatgas Lite ZIP, a premium LPG offering aimed at delivering a faster, smarter and more convenient customer experience, the company said in a statement on X.

The product was launched by Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Khanna, in the presence of Director (Marketing) Subhankar Sen.

Built Around Lightweight Composite Cylinder

Bharatgas Lite ZIP combines an instant new connection facility with express delivery, and is built around the company's lightweight Bharatgas Lite composite cylinder. The cylinder offers easy handling, a corrosion-free body and a visible LPG level indicator, along with enhanced safety features and a modern design.

The company said the offering is designed for today's fast-paced lifestyles, aimed at delivering a seamless, premium LPG experience to customers.

Rollout To Cover 100 Cities By August 15

The offering has been launched initially in Mumbai. BPCL said Bharatgas Lite ZIP will be expanded to 100 additional cities across 24 states by August 15, 2026, extending its premium features and customer-first experience to more households across the country.

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