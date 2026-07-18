The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 2: Christopher Nolan Film Set For Strong Saturday Earnings

The Odyssey continued its theatrical run on Saturday with another strong day at the Indian box office. The Christopher Nolan directorial remained the top choice among moviegoers, with English shows leading the film's collections across major markets.

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 2

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, The Odyssey collected Rs 15.06-crore net so far at the Indian box office on Day 2. The film was screened across 6,816 shows, taking its total India net collection to Rs 31.16 crore, while the India gross collection reached Rs 36.99 crore. The final Day 2 figures are yet to be reported.

On its opening day, the film had earned Rs 16.10 crore net from 8,413 shows.

Language-Wise Performance

As per Sacnilk, the English version remained the biggest contributor on Day 2, collecting Rs 12.58 crore from 3,558 shows with an impressive 85% occupancy so far.

ALSO READ: The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan Film Opens At Rs 17.40 Crore In India

Occupancy Across Major Cities

According to Sacnilk, the English version recorded an overall occupancy of 37.11%, with morning shows at 24.89%, afternoon shows at 40.56%, and evening shows at 45.89%.

Among major centres, Chennai registered the highest occupancy at 63.3% across 128 shows, followed by Hyderabad at 46.3% from 286 shows. Pune recorded 41% occupancy across 174 shows, while Bengaluru posted 40.3% from 426 shows. Kochi reported 37%, Kolkata 33%, National Capital Region (NCR) 28.7%, Mumbai 24.7%, and Ahmedabad 19.7%.

For the Hindi version, Jaipur led with 20.3% occupancy, closely followed by Pune at 20%. NCR and Kolkata each recorded 15%, while Lucknow registered 14.7%, Mumbai 13.3%, Bhopal 12.7%, Hyderabad 9.7%, Ahmedabad 8%, and Surat 4.3%.

The Day 2 box office collections, occupancy figures and show counts are based on live estimates reported by Sacnilk.

About Odyssey

The Odyssey is an epic action-adventure film directed by Christopher Nolan, inspired by Homer's ancient Greek epic poem of the same name. The film features an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal. The story follows Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, as he embarks on a perilous journey home after the Trojan War, facing mythical creatures, powerful gods and life-threatening challenges.

ALSO READ: The Odyssey Reviews: 'Cinematic Marvel' — Netizens Hail Christopher Nolan's IMAX Masterpiece

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