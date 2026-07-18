The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan's Epic Opens With Strong Start In India

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has begun its theatrical journey in India on a solid note. The epic fantasy drama attracted audiences across premium screens and multiplexes on its opening day, registering encouraging occupancy in several key markets. The English version led the film's performance, while the Hindi version also contributed to the overall collections. The Day 1 figures indicate a promising start for the film as it heads into its opening weekend.

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, The Odyssey collected Rs 17.40 crore net at the Indian box office on its opening day. The film's India gross collection stood at Rs 20.76 crore, while its total India net collection also reached Rs 17.40 crore after the first day. The film was screened across 8,413 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 48.7% on its first Friday.

English Version Performs Better Across Major Cities

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the English (2D) version witnessed stronger occupancies in several metro cities. Chennai recorded the highest overall occupancy at 52.8% from 118 shows, followed by Hyderabad with 43.3% across 286 shows. Kochi registered 36.8% occupancy from 106 shows, while Bengaluru reported 29.8% across 439 shows.

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Among other major regions, Pune recorded 23.8% occupancy from 180 shows, Kolkata posted 19% from 114 shows, the National Capital Region (NCR) stood at 15.8% across 481 shows, Mumbai recorded 15% from 400 shows, and Ahmedabad registered 13.8% occupancy across 99 shows. Night shows saw the strongest response, with Chennai reaching 72% occupancy and Hyderabad touching 60%.

Hindi Version Records Moderate Occupancy

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the Hindi (2D) version reported comparatively lower occupancies but showed gradual improvement during evening and night shows. Jaipur and NCR both registered an overall occupancy of 15.8%, while Lucknow followed closely with 14.8%. Pune recorded 13.5%, Bengaluru posted 12.8%, and Kolkata and NCR remained around the double-digit mark.

Among other regions, Hyderabad recorded 10.5%, Chandigarh reported 10%, Mumbai and Bhopal each registered 9.8%, Ahmedabad stood at 7.5%, and Surat recorded 5.3% occupancy. Night shows remained the strongest segment across most centres, with Pune reaching 24%, while Lucknow and Jaipur each touched 20%.

About The Odyssey

The Odyssey is directed by Christopher Nolan and is based on Homer's ancient Greek epic poem of the same name. The film features an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal. The box office figures are based on estimates reported by Sacnilk.

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