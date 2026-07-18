Jennifer Winget Says 'I Do' To William Ishmael In Dreamy UK Wedding, First Photos Melt Hearts

Actor Jennifer Winget has tied the knot with Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in a private wedding held in the United Kingdom.

The couple, who kept their relationship away from the public eye, confirmed the news by sharing their wedding photographs on social media. The pictures from the intimate celebration have since attracted widespread attention from fans.

Jennifer Winget Shares Wedding Photos

Jennifer announced her marriage through an Instagram post featuring a series of photographs from the ceremony. Alongside the images, she wrote, "...and finally our stars aligned! ✨ @williamishmael," while the post carried the caption, "Just married."

One of the photos captured the bride and groom leaving the church after the ceremony with family and friends tossing confetti in celebration. Another image showed the couple sharing a kiss beneath a stone archway, while additional pictures highlighted moments from the intimate celebration.

For the ceremony, Jennifer wore a strapless white wedding gown paired with a veil, while William opted for a navy-blue suit with a cream waistcoat.

Wedding Buzz Began Before The Official Announcement

Ahead of the wedding reveal, behind-the-scenes videos featuring Jennifer's bridal fittings had surfaced online, fuelling speculation about her marriage. The clips showed the actor selecting fabrics, attending fittings and trying on her wedding dress before the final ceremony.

The couple also shared a video featuring candid moments from the celebrations, including interactions with family members and guests.

Jennifer And William's Relationship

Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael largely kept their relationship private. Reports about their wedding first emerged in June 2026, when sources claimed the couple had begun planning the ceremony after William proposed during a holiday.

William Ishmael is the Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group. He studied Economics and Finance at the University of York and previously worked with UBS Investment Bank before moving into business development and trading.

Jennifer's Earlier Marriage

Jennifer was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover, whom she met on the set of the TV series Dill Mill Gaye. They married in April 2012 and split up two years later. Karan later married actor Bipasha Basu in 2016.

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