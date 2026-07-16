Disha Patani Faces Backlash Over Hollywood Debut In Kevin Spacey-Directed Movie

Actor Disha Patani has come under criticism on social media for choosing to make her Hollywood debut in Holiguards Saga: The Portal of Force, a supernatural action thriller directed by Kevin Spacey. The project has attracted attention not only because it marks Disha's first Hollywood film but also because it signals Spacey's return to the director's chair after more than two decades.

The announcement has sparked debate online, with several social media users questioning the actor's decision to work with Spacey. Some internet users argued that Disha should have distanced herself from the project, while others expressed disappointment over her association with the filmmaker. The criticism has largely focused on Spacey's controversial public image rather than the film itself.

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Why Kevin Spacey Remains A Controversial Figure

Spacey has remained a polarising figure in Hollywood following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct made against him over the years. Although the actor was acquitted of sexual assault charges by a UK court, he continues to face public scrutiny and has remained largely absent from mainstream Hollywood productions.

His involvement in Holiguards Saga: The Portal of Force marks his return to directing after more than 20 years, making the film one of his most closely watched projects in recent years.

Disha Defends Her Decision

Despite the online backlash, Disha Patani has defended her experience of working with Kevin Spacey during promotional interactions for the film. The actor has spoken positively about his approach to directing and has maintained that working on the project was a valuable professional experience.

Holiguards Saga: The Portal of Force is a supernatural action thriller that marks Disha Patani's Hollywood debut. The film has generated attention both for introducing the Bollywood actor to an international audience and for Kevin Spacey's return to filmmaking.

While discussions surrounding the project continue online, neither Disha Patani nor the filmmakers have announced any change to the film's release plans.

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