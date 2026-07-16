Did Deepika Padukone Support Sonam Wangchuk? Viral Post Sparks Buzz

A viral screenshot claiming that Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone shared and later deleted an Instagram Story supporting activist Sonam Wangchuk has been debunked as fake. The image quickly gained traction across social media platforms, with many users believing that Padukone had deleted the post shortly after sharing it.

The fabricated screenshot purportedly showed Padukone re-sharing a post featuring Wangchuk with the message, "He is fasting. We are scrolling."

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It also attributed a political caption to the actor, stating, "Why is no one speaking about this? We are living through the darkest hour of democracy. No matter how many films are made to glorify a failed leader, the reality remains unchanged."

However, a fact-check by Hindustan Times found no credible evidence that the alleged Instagram Story was ever published on Padukone's verified account. The report stated that no archived records or reliable digital footprints supported the claim, concluding that the screenshot was a digitally altered fabrication.

The report also highlighted that this is not the first time Padukone has been targeted through fake social media posts. Earlier this year, another manipulated screenshot falsely claimed that the actor had posted a review of Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. That claim was also found to be baseless after no such post was traced to her official social media accounts.

The fake post surfaced amid Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Wangchuk joined an agitation organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), demanding action over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in the NEET-UG examination and seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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As concerns over Wangchuk's deteriorating health continue, a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking urgent medical intervention.

While several film personalities, including Anurag Kashyap, Zeenat Aman, Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, have publicly expressed support for Wangchuk and urged him to prioritise his health, there is no evidence that Deepika Padukone shared the viral Instagram Story.

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