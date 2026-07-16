Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike: Delhi HC Tells Centre To Monitor Health, Says 'Life Is Precious'

The Delhi High Court heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on fasting activist Sonam Wangchuk's deteriorating health on July 16. It was hearing a petition to shift Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike, to a hospital and provide the necessary medical treatment including force-feeding.

The court directed the Centre to ensure that Wangchuk's health is medically examined every day by government doctors and that necessary medical intervention is provided if his condition deteriorates, The Hindustan Times repoorted.

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The report said that a bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that the life of every citizen is precious and that the authorities must make every possible medical effort to protect it.

Concurring with the court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated the government has no objection to the checkups, PTI reported. Mehta also stated that any medical intervention necessary will be undertaken promptly.

Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike as a part of the protest held by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the NEET paper leaks which claimed the lives of more than 10 students.

Wangchuk joined the protest on June 28 and has been on a hunger strike since, marking the 19th day of the indefinite strike on Thursday. Over the course of the hunger strike, Wangchuk's health deteriorated, he lost more than 8 kgs and despite being weakened, he remained steadfast in his resolve and continued to strike despite people constantly urging him to end the strike for the sake of his health. These people included prominent figures such as Shashi Tharoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Arundhati Roy, and Omi Vaidya among others.

The immediate order of Thursday's hearing was the court's decision for continuous governement medical supervision, while allowing Wangchuk to continue his protest without ordering him to end the hunger strike.

ALSO READ: Shashi Tharoor Pens Open Letter To Jantar Mantar Protesters, Urges Sonam Wangchuk To End Hunger Strike

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