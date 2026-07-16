Doomsday Or Safety? Anthropic's Bizarre Graveyard Ad Draws Flak

The use of alarmist imagery in Anthropic's campaign to advertise for Anthropic's AI assistant Claude, which asked viewers, "Can AI be trusted?" and featured imagery of burning homes, gravestones, and facial recognition monitoring, has garnered a lot of criticism.

The advertisement was deemed uncomfortable by many, including Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, who claimed it increases anxiety rather than promotes constructive conversation about AI safety.

Launched this week, the campaign immediately sparked discussion on social media, with many users characterising it as alarmist and perplexing for a business that bills itself as a pioneer in AI safety.

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The 90-second commercial is a component of Anthropic's larger campaign, "There's Hope in Hard Questions." It poses challenging concerns to viewers regarding AI, such as who should be in charge of slowing down AI development if needed.

According to the firm, the campaign's goal is to promote public conversation on the dangers, governance, and social effects of increasingly potent AI systems.

However, the advertisement sparked a barrage of online criticism rather than calming viewers. Many readers claimed that rather than promoting Claude, the dramatic graphics made the video look more like a preview for a catastrophe movie or a cautionary tale about artificial intelligence.

Critics claimed that rather than outlining Anthropic's plans to allay public concerns, the campaign seemed to exacerbate them.

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, in a social media response, stated that he initially believed the campaign to be satire. This comment went viral.

His remarks added a new chapter to the increasingly visible competition between Anthropic and OpenAI, two of the top AI firms in the world that often emphasise distinct approaches.

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The firm has constantly maintained that discussions about the hazards associated with AI should take place in tandem with the rapid advancement of technology. It claims that it wants to develop AI that is dependable, comprehensible, and consistent with human values.

While worries about false information, privacy, employment, and security continue to dominate public discourse, governments, regulators, and tech firms are still debating how advanced AI should be regulated.

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