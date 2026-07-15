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OpenAI Unaware Of Any Evidence' Showing Apple Lawsuit Has Merit

The new statement is an expansion of OpenAI's initial response on Friday, when it simply said it had no interest in trade secrets belonging to other companies and was focused on building its own new technology.

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OpenAI Unaware Of Any Evidence' Showing Apple Lawsuit Has Merit
The latest remarks come four days after Apple filed the suit, which claimed that OpenAI took proprietary technology to help develop its own new family of artificial intelligence-powered devices.
(Photo: Bloomberg News)

OpenAI said on Tuesday that it's "not aware of any evidence" that an Apple Inc. lawsuit alleging trade-secret theft has merit.

The latest remarks come four days after Apple filed the suit, which claimed that OpenAI took proprietary technology to help develop its own new family of artificial intelligence-powered devices.

"While we take these allegations seriously, we're not aware of any evidence that this complaint has merit," OpenAI said in the statement. "We believe in fair competition and allowing people the freedom to work wherever they choose, and we're focused on building innovative technology that empowers people everywhere."

ALSO READ: OpenAI's Feud With xAI Carries On As Apple Secrets Fight Revs Up

The new statement is an expansion of OpenAI's initial response on Friday, when it simply said it had no interest in trade secrets belonging to other companies and was focused on building its own new technology. The lawsuit alleged that OpenAI's chief hardware officer - a former head of iPhone design - persuaded employees to bring components related to Apple products to job interviews. OpenAI also designed a process to help Apple employees evade security procedures, the iPhone maker said.

Apple alleged that a former iPhone engineer - who left for OpenAI earlier this year - hacked into its systems to obtain engineering presentations and other information. In its suit, Apple said OpenAI's hardware team is built on a shaky foundation and is "rotten to its core."

ALSO READ: OpenAI Struggles To Monetise AI; Ad Revenue 90% Below Own Forecast

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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