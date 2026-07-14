OpenAI Struggles To Monetise AI; Ad Revenue 90% Below Own Forecast

OpenAI's advertising division is expected to fall 90% short of its own five-year income projection, according to Emarketer. Ad revenue is expected to reach $2.5 billion this year and $100 billion by 2030, according to the AI lab.

According to market research company Emarketer, standalone chatbots in the United States, such as ChatGPT, the Microsoft Copilot app, Google AI Mode, and Amazon Alexa for Shopping (previously Rufus), will bring in less than $1 billion in ad income this year and only $5.41 billion by 2030.

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In February, OpenAI started its ad trial. After two months, the AI lab made news with the identical forecasts.

According to the estimate, OpenAI will simultaneously exceed all ad formats in history, dominate a fully developed chatbot ad market, and seize search ad budgets from conventional search ad suppliers.

The $100 billion figure has played a significant role in OpenAI's revenue story to investors, supporting the idea that advertisements and subscriptions can eventually cover the capital expenditures the firm is committing to.

This is why it matters if you are looking at the company's operations rather than its models. According to Adweek, the forecast will only be successful if OpenAI simultaneously takes search ad budgets in bulk from traditional search ad suppliers, controls a fully developed chatbot ad market, and "outperforms every ad format in history," all at once.

The truthful disclaimer is that this is just one analyst house's prediction for a category that is still in trial mode, and projections for emerging ad markets have historically been wildly inaccurate in both directions.

The reporting doesn't explain how OpenAI reconciles the difference in private, whether its investors are pricing in outside projections, or how much of the $100 billion is intended to come from formats other than a stand-alone chatbot, according to AI Weekly.

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The short-term winners appear uninteresting. If standalone chatbot advertisements reach $5.41 billion, Google's search advertising business — which in the bull case saw chatbots hollowing out — holds up better.

The intriguing question for OpenAI is whether advertisements remain a side project or if failing to meet this goal subtly compels the subscription and enterprise sides to carry a larger portion of the revenue strategy.

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