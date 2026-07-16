'Unverified Speculation': OnePlus Dismisses Reports Of Quitting Indian Market

OnePlus is once again in the spotlight over speculation about its future, following reports earlier in 2026 that it planned to exit India-a claim the company denied at the time. Fresh reports have suggested that OnePlus may exit the US market later this year and could consider leaving India in 2027, prompting renewed discussion about the Oppo sub-brand.

However, OnePlus has denied reports that it plans to exit India.

Responding to NDTV Profit, the company said that OnePlus India continues to operate its business as usual, with all local operations on track, while urging the media to exercise restraint before amplifying unverified speculation.

OnePlus told NDTV Profit that they will be not be rolling out new products in Europe, North America.

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A Bloomberg report story claimed that OnePlus intended to shut down operations in the US and Europe as soon as possible. The report also added that by 2027, a global closure is expected to extend to India, the company's biggest overseas market.

It is believed that Oppo seeks a global overhaul of its many sub-brands across the globe, which include OnePlus and Realme. Over the years, industry observers have debated speculations of the blurring lines between OnePlus and Oppo, which was eventually proven once OnePlus became a sub-brand of Oppo.

As part of the changes, OnePlus told NDTV Profit that it will replace its OxygenOS software with Oppo's ColorOS. OxygenOS has long been a key differentiator for OnePlus, thanks to its clean, near-stock Android experience.

The company said the move is aimed at streamlining software development while making better use of shared engineering and research-and-development resources across Oppo and OnePlus.

Bloomberg also claimed that by this year, OnePlus will start to wind down its activities in the US and Europe. OnePlus is expected to completely withdraw from the international market by 2027, operating solely in China.

Each brand will have distinct duties in different markets as part of Oppo's reorganisation initiatives.

OnePlus will withdraw from international competition in order to concentrate solely on China.

Realme will completely withdraw from the intensely competitive Chinese market, focusing instead on the Nordic area and other global markets.

Oppo will emerge as the main flagship brand, growing its market share and concentrating its efforts mostly on Central Europe.

The purported reorganisation is thought to be an attempt to avoid internal cannibalisation, simplify supply chains, and reduce overhead expenses as needed. Oppo's R&D facilities are shared by OnePlus and Realme for their products, including the proprietary Android software that is based on Oppo's ColorOS.

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India has been an important market for OnePlus since its founding, despite the seemingly minor consequences of a global market withdrawal. OnePlus, which operated as a distinct brand for nearly 10 years, established itself in the high-end smartphone market with its "flagship killer" approach before branching out into the midrange and low-cost markets with the Nord series handsets.

OnePlus's success has been largely attributed to its community activities, which positioned it as a tech-savvy rival to Apple and Samsung, rather than its products.

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