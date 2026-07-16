Aurum PropTech To Acquire 100% Stakes Of Housing.com For Rs 458 Crore

Property technology company Aurum PropTech Ltd will acquire Housing.com in an all-equity deal worth Rs 458.06 crore, marking one of the biggest consolidation moves in India's proptech sector.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, 16 July 2026, Aurum PropTech said it has entered into a binding share acquisition agreement to acquire 100% stake in Locon Solutions Pvt Ltd, the entity that owns the Housing.com brand.

Housing.com is currently owned by Australia-based REA Group.

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As part of the transaction, Aurum PropTech will issue 1,97,93,309 equity shares, representing around 20.5% of its enlarged share capital, to complete the acquisition.

Following the deal, REA India will increase its shareholding in Aurum PropTech to 24.9%.

Based on Aurum PropTech's current share price, the company has a market capitalisation of nearly Rs 1,900 crore on the BSE.

The transaction is subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals and is expected to be completed before Sept. 30, 2026.

AI at the centre of growth strategy

Aurum PropTech said the acquisition is aimed at creating an integrated, AI-driven real estate ecosystem covering the entire property lifecycle.

The combined platform will bring together Housing.com's large consumer base with Aurum's technology and services ecosystem to improve property discovery, transactions, financing, rentals and asset management.

Housing.com attracts more than 58 million monthly users and has over 12 million monthly active users, making it one of India's largest online real estate marketplaces.

The combined platform will use a unified AI and data architecture to connect homebuyers, developers, brokers, landlords and financial institutions.

According to the company, the AI-powered operating layer is expected to improve efficiency, pricing, customer experience and decision-making across the real estate ecosystem.

Builds on PropTiger acquisition

The Housing.com acquisition follows Aurum PropTech's purchase of PropTiger from REA Group in July 2025, further strengthening its presence across the residential property market.

With both Housing.com and PropTiger under its platform, Aurum aims to offer an end-to-end digital ecosystem spanning property search, brokerage, financing and post-purchase services.

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Company sees industry transformation

Commenting on the acquisition, Ashish Deora, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aurum Ventures, said integrating the Housing and Aurum platforms will create a smarter real estate ecosystem by combining customer intent, market intelligence, transactions, financing and property management.

He said the platform is expected to set a new benchmark for how real estate is discovered, bought, financed and managed in India.

The transaction is expected to close before Sept. 30, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

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