Paresh Rawal On Hera Pheri 3 Exit, Calls Akshay Kumar's Rs 25 Crore Legal Notice An 'Emotional Reaction'

Actor Paresh Rawal has addressed the controversy surrounding his temporary exit from Hera Pheri 3, clarifying that his decision was driven by contractual obligations rather than any personal or professional issues with Akshay Kumar.

In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Rawal said he could not commit to the film without the approval of producer Firoz Nadiadwala, whom he described as the sole owner of the Hera Pheri franchise and several other film properties. According to the actor, the legal complications surrounding the project made him reconsider his involvement.

Rawal said that he avoided entering into a film project due to the risk of getting involved in legal battles.

Paresh Calls Akshay Kumar's Legal Notice An 'Emotional Reaction'

After Rawal announced his exit, Akshay Kumar, who is also producing Hera Pheri 3, sought Rs 25 crore in damages, alleging breach of contract and financial losses caused by the actor's withdrawal.

Reflecting on the incident, Rawal said he believes the legal notice was issued out of emotion rather than hostility. He suggested that Kumar may have been personally disappointed by his decision to leave the film. The actor also revealed that the two never had a detailed discussion about the matter but continued working together afterwards, adding that mutual understanding helped resolve the situation without the need for further confrontation.

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The Hera Pheri 3 Controversy

The controversy began in 2025, when Rawal announced that he was stepping away from Hera Pheri 3. Soon after, Cape of Good Films, Kumar's production house, sent the actor a Rs 25 crore legal notice, alleging breach of contract and financial losses. Rawal, however, maintained that his decision was based on contractual issues and denied reports of creative differences.

Although the dispute was later resolved and Rawal returned to the project, the film continued to encounter setbacks. In 2026, Hera Pheri 3 became embroiled in a copyright dispute over the ownership of the franchise rights.

Around the same time, director Priyadarshan also stepped away from the project, citing disagreements with producer Firoz Nadiadwala. As a result, the much-awaited comedy remains under development despite the return of its original cast.

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