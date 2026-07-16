Arjun Bijlani Breaks Silence On Mouni Roy Dating Rumours, Slams 'Clickbait' Gossip

Actor Arjun Bijlani has responded to recent rumours linking him with Mouni Roy, firmly denying speculation about a romantic relationship. The rumours surfaced after the two actors were spotted together following a dinner outing, with a paparazzi page sharing the video alongside a caption that sparked dating speculation on social media.

As the rumours gained traction online, Arjun addressed the issue through a strongly worded statement, calling the reports misleading and criticising the growing trend of creating sensational headlines for online engagement.

Arjun Defends His Friendship With Mouni Roy

In response to the rumours, Arjun said, "I've been friends with Mouni for over 15 years, and it should not be misrepresented as a romantic relationship." He stressed that people can support one another during difficult times without there being any romantic involvement.

The actor also expressed disappointment over genuine friendships being turned into gossip simply to generate clicks and views. He noted that not every public appearance or interaction between two people should be interpreted as a relationship.

ALSO READ | Explained: How Matt Damon Slimmed Down To 76 Kg For Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

Appeals For Responsible Reporting

In his statement, Arjun urged gossip pages and media outlets to check their facts before publishing stories that pertain to the lives of individuals. He said responsible journalism is built on accuracy and credibility, while misleading headlines only create unnecessary confusion.

The actor also highlighted that spreading unverified narratives can invade the privacy of individuals and lead to false assumptions among audiences. According to Arjun, media platforms should prioritise factual reporting over sensationalism.

Rumours Began After Dinner Outing

Mouni Roy married Dubai-based Malayali businessman Suraj Nambiar on Jan. 27, 2022, in traditional Bengali and Malayali ceremonies in Panaji, Goa, following a three-year relationship. The couple, however, divorced in May 2026.

The speculation started after a video showing Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy leaving a dinner together circulated on social media. A caption shared by a paparazzi account led many users to question whether the two actors were dating.

However, Arjun has now categorically denied the claims, reiterating that the two share nothing more than a long-standing friendship. His statement has also reignited conversations around the importance of responsible reporting and the impact of clickbait headlines on the personal lives of public figures.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani Faces Backlash Over Hollywood Debut In Kevin Spacey-Directed Movie

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.