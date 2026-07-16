'Touch Supervisor's Feet': Ex-IndiGo Staffer Alleges Bizarre Punishment Over Missing Tie

A former IndiGo employee has, in a social media post, claimed that he was asked by a senior colleague to touch the supervisor's feet for not wearing a tie, an allegation denied by the Gurugram-based airline.

The former IndiGo staffer in the video is seen as an airport ground staffer in uniform and also wearing the airline's lanyard.

The staffer also claimed that he had raised the issue with the airline but nothing happened.

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Against this backdrop, an IndiGo spokesperson on Thursday said it firmly rejected the allegations as baseless and unsubstantiated.

"We would also like to state that the concerns raised by the employee were thoroughly reviewed through the company's established processes and no evidence was found to substantiate the allegations," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The staffer had put in his papers in June, and his last day was on July 13.

In the video shot inside an aircraft, the staffer also mentioned that it was his last day and swiped his identity card.

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"Throughout the tenure, the employee in question had a documented record of recurring professional misconduct and performance-related concerns, including unauthorised absences, which were addressed through counselling and other managerial interventions," the airline spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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