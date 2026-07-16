Bandhan Bank Launches Provident Fund Payment Service Integrated With EPFO

Bandhan Bank on Thursday launched a Provident Fund (PF) payment service integrated with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), enabling its business customers to make statutory PF payments through the bank's digital banking channels.



Under the integration, establishments can initiate PF payments on the EPFO portal and complete the transactions through Bandhan Bank's internet banking platform, the lender said in a statement.



The service provides real-time transaction confirmations and instant challan downloads, allowing faster processing and improved operational efficiency.

ALSO READ: Banks Cannot Sell Back Recovered Immovable Properties To Borrowers: RBI



The bank said the facility is aimed at helping businesses streamline statutory payments, optimise cash flows and ensure timely compliance with EPFO requirements.



The launch expands Bandhan Bank's portfolio of digital transaction banking solutions as it continues to invest in technology-driven services to support the evolving digital banking needs of enterprises.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.