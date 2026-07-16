Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Bandhan Bank Launches Provident Fund Payment Service Integrated With EPFO

The service provides real-time transaction confirmations and instant challan downloads, allowing faster processing and improved operational efficiency.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Bandhan Bank Launches Provident Fund Payment Service Integrated With EPFO
The launch expands Bandhan Bank's portfolio of digital transaction banking solutions.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit

Bandhan Bank on Thursday launched a Provident Fund (PF) payment service integrated with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), enabling its business customers to make statutory PF payments through the bank's digital banking channels.

Under the integration, establishments can initiate PF payments on the EPFO portal and complete the transactions through Bandhan Bank's internet banking platform, the lender said in a statement.

The service provides real-time transaction confirmations and instant challan downloads, allowing faster processing and improved operational efficiency.

ALSO READ: Banks Cannot Sell Back Recovered Immovable Properties To Borrowers: RBI

The bank said the facility is aimed at helping businesses streamline statutory payments, optimise cash flows and ensure timely compliance with EPFO requirements.

The launch expands Bandhan Bank's portfolio of digital transaction banking solutions as it continues to invest in technology-driven services to support the evolving digital banking needs of enterprises.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Tech Mahindra To Roll Out Salary Hikes From Q2 In Phases

Tech Mahindra To Roll Out Salary Hikes From Q2 In Phases

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com