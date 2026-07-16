Harshit Rana's Fitness, Varun Chakravarthy's Future In Focus After Injury Setbacks

India pacer Harshit Rana's hamstring injury, sustained in his first international series after returning from knee surgery, has raised concerns over his fitness management, with BCCI sources indicating that the fast bowler had gained weight during rehabilitation, PTI reported.

The 24-year-old was reportedly found to be overweight when he rejoined the Indian squad for the T20I leg of the UK tour.

Rana played five T20Is during the tour, two against Ireland and three against England. However, after the third T20I against England, the BCCI ruled him out of the remainder of the tour due to a hamstring injury.

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According to the BCCI, Rana reported discomfort in his right hamstring during the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge.

Subsequent scans confirmed a Grade 1 hamstring injury, ruling him out of the three-match ODI series.

The injury has raised concerns within the Indian team management and selection committee over Rana's fitness management following his return from knee surgery.

According to PTI, questions have been raised over why the pacer returned carrying extra weight despite completing his rehabilitation and Return to Play programme at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

"Harshit is a very important member of this team going into the 2027 World Cup. He is being looked at as a potential number eight batter along with his 140 click average speed. But he has to be mindful about his fitness routine," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The source added that Rana was found to be overweight upon joining the squad, which may have increased the physical load on his body and contributed to the hamstring injury.

Fast bowlers experience braking forces of six to eight times their body weight during the bowling delivery stride. Carrying additional weight increases that load, placing greater stress on the hamstring muscles and raising the risk of injury.

PTI also reported that another specialist T20 top-order batter had returned to the squad slightly overweight during the UK tour, although the issue was described as marginal.

Varun Chakravarthy's Long-Term T20 Prospects

Meanwhile, spinner Varun Chakravarthy's long-term place in India's T20 plans has also come under scrutiny, PTI reported.

The 34-year-old entered the T20 World Cup as one of India's trump cards after an impressive run of form leading into the tournament. However, opposition batters appeared to have adapted better to his variations during the competition.

Chakravarthy had played through a fractured toe during the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders before missing the Ireland leg of the T20I tour to complete his rehabilitation.

After returning to action, he suffered a Grade 2 hamstring injury during the UK tour. The BCCI said MRI scans confirmed the injury, ruling him out of the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe.

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According to the report, the injury has raised questions over whether Chakravarthy returned to competitive cricket before regaining full fitness.

PTI added that Chakravarthy retained his place in India's Asian Games squad because it had to be finalised within a stipulated timeframe.

However, once preparations begin for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the next T20 World Cup in Australia after the Asian Games, Chakravarthy will be 37, making his long-term place in India's T20 plans increasingly uncertain, the report said.

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