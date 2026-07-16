WI vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch West Indies vs New Zealand Live In India

West Indies and New Zealand head into the third ODI with the five-match series level at 1-1 after Jayden Lennox's match-winning five-wicket haul in the previous game.

Here's everything you need to know about the WI vs NZ 3rd ODI, including live streaming, match time, venue, head-to-head record, pitch report and probable XIs.

WI vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details

Match: West Indies vs New Zealand 3rd ODI

Date: July 17

Time: 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast: Not available in India

ALSO READ: Born Ready: Similarities Between Yamal And Sooryavanshi, The New Age Prodigies

New Zealand's spin attack produced a dramatic turnaround in the second ODI. After managing just two wickets from 25 overs in the series opener, the spinners accounted for all nine bowling dismissals two days later. West Indies, who had raced to 63 without loss, suffered a stunning collapse as they were bowled out for 138, losing 10 wickets for 75 runs.

Left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox led the rout with a five-wicket haul. A sensational spell from Lennox powered New Zealand to a five-wicket win and brought the ODI series back on level terms.

The left-arm spinner recorded the third-best figures ever by a New Zealand spinner in men's ODIs, taking 5 for 19 on a surface that offered considerable assistance to the slow bowlers. West Indies fell apart after a strong start, collapsing from a position of strength to 138 all out after losing all 10 wickets for 75 runs. Tom Latham then anchored the chase to guide the visitors home despite the tricky conditions.

Lennox began his demolition job by beating Shai Hope's attempted drive and sending the ball into the leg stump. From there, the left-arm spinner kept finding ways to break through the defence. Sherfane Rutherford's resistance ended when his attempted block deflected back onto the stumps, while Gudakesh Motie was trapped after being beaten on the back foot.

Matthew Forde fell while attempting an ambitious cross-batted shot, before Lennox completed his five-wicket haul by winning a close lbw decision against Lawes to wrap up the innings.

West Indies vs New Zealand ODIs: Head To Head Record

The ODI head-to-head couldn't be tighter. West Indies and New Zealand have won 31 matches each, making the third ODI an opportunity to take the lead in the rivalry.

Matches Played: 69

New Zealand Won: 31

West Indies Won: 31

NR: 7

Providence Stadium Pitch Report

Providence Stadium has offered an even contest in ODIs, with teams batting first and chasing winning 13 matches each out of 27 played. The average first-innings score is 214, while teams batting second average 193.

Guyana Weather Forecast For West Indies Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI

As per AccuWeather, light morning showers are expected in Guyana for the WI vs NZ 3rd ODI, with the afternoon turning mostly cloudy to partly sunny and a high near 31°C. Rain chances for the match window are around 25%, making conditions highly favourable for a full game.

West Indies Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Shai Hope (c, wk), John Campbell, Ackeem Auguste, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Vitel Lawes.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Jayden Lennox.

West Indies Vs New Zealand ODI Squads

West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Ackeem Auguste, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Amir Jangoo, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Khary Pierre, Alzarri Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Justin Greaves, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph

New Zealand Squad: Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (w), Dean Foxcroft, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matthew Fisher, Jacob Duffy, Jayden Lennox, Nick Kelly, Nathan Smith, Ben Lister, Kristian Clarke, Mitchell Hay

With the series tied 1-1, both teams will be eager to gain the upper hand in the five-match contest. West Indies will look to recover from their batting collapse in the second ODI, while New Zealand will hope their spin attack delivers another match-winning performance.

What time does WI vs NZ start?

The 3rd ODI between West Indies and New Zealand will start at 12:00 a.m IST (July 17). The toss will take place at 11:30 p.m. IST (July 16)

Is WI vs NZ live on TV in India?

The live telecast of the New Zealand Tour of the West Indies is not available in India.

Where can I watch West Indies vs New Zealand live?

Fans in India can watch the live stream of the third ODI between West Indies and New Zealand on the FanCode app and website.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.