Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat: How A Rs 18 Crore Dream Home Became A Rs 300 Crore Mumbai Landmark

Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Mumbai residence Mannat is back in the spotlight after the Supreme Court cleared the way for the addition of two more floors to the six-storey heritage bungalow. The approval came after the Supreme Court dismissed a legal challenge, allowing the planned expansion to move forward.

The Khan family has been living away from the property since April 2025, when they temporarily shifted to the luxury apartment Puja Casa in Pali Hill, Bandra, while renovation work at Mannat continues.

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From Villa Vienna To Mannat

Long before it became one of India's most recognisable celebrity homes, the property was known as Villa Vienna. Shah Rukh Khan first noticed the sea-facing bungalow in 1997 while filming the song Chaand Taare for Yes Boss at Mumbai's Bandstand. Years later, he turned that aspiration into reality.

In 2001, Shah Rukh bought the heritage property from Nariman Dubash of the White Bungalow, which was previously owned by the Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust. According to celebrity wealth manager Deepak Hiro Vazirani, Shah Rukh bought the property for Rs 18 crore in 2001. It is now estimated to be worth around Rs 300 crore.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh initially named the residence Jannat before later changing it to Mannat, a name that reflected a dream fulfilled.

A Home Built With Years Of Hard Work

Over the years, Shah Rukh has spoken candidly about the financial sacrifices he made to purchase Mannat. The superstar revealed that he relied on film advances, advertisements, stage shows and other assignments over several years to finance the purchase.

Before moving into Mannat, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan lived in a 3BHK apartment at Shree Amrit Apartments on Carter Road while expecting their first child, Aryan Khan.

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Gauri Khan's Vision Shaped Mannat's Interiors

While Shah Rukh fulfilled the dream of owning Mannat, Gauri Khan transformed it into the luxurious residence it is today. Unable to furnish the sprawling bungalow in one go, Gauri gradually sourced furniture and décor from Milan, Paris and London, eventually building the design aesthetic that made Mannat one of Mumbai's most celebrated celebrity homes.

Today, Mannat houses Italian-inspired interiors, a grand library, a 42-seat private theatre, a fully equipped gym and expansive living spaces that blend heritage architecture with modern luxury. More than a celebrity residence, it has become a symbol of Shah Rukh Khan's journey from aspiring actor to one of Indian cinema's biggest stars.

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