Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Fails To Impress In Japan, Draws Under 900 Viewers On Day 1

Dhurandhar may have become one of India's biggest box office hits, but the film has struggled to make a strong first impression in Japan. The Ranveer Singh-led action thriller has opened to a muted response in the country, with opening-day footfalls staying well below expectations.

Weak Opening Day In Japan

The film arrived in Japanese cinemas on July 10, 2026, over seven months after its theatrical release in India on December 5, 2025.

The makers had promoted the release with a Japanese-language poster carrying the message, "It's time for Japan to experience the Dhurandhar energy."

According to Japanese box office tracker Mimorin, Dhurandhar has sold 449 tickets by 2 p.m. across 57 locations on its opening day. The release later expanded to nearly 80 locations, but the total number of viewers remained below 900 by the end of the day.

Misses Japan's Top Box Office Rankings

The film also failed to make it to Mimorin's Top 25 daily box office chart during its opening weekend, reflecting a slow start in the market.

The weak debut also meant Dhurandhar could not enter the list of the 10 biggest opening-day Indian films in Japan.

The 10th spot is currently held by Tiger 3, which opened with 1,300 admissions. RRR continues to hold the record for the biggest Indian opening in Japan with 8,230 admissions, followed by Saaho, Kalki 2898 AD, Pathaan, Salaar, Jawan, Rangasthalam, Devara and Baahubali 2.

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Global Success Continues

Although the Japan opening has been disappointing, it has made little difference to the franchise's overall performance.

The first Dhurandhar collected Rs 1,307.35 crore worldwide after its 2025 release, including Rs 1,007.85 crore from India and Rs 299.50 crore from overseas markets, as per Sacnilk. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, earned around Rs 1,813 crore globally, making it the second highest-grossing Indian film after Dangal.

Together, the two films have crossed Rs 3,100 crore worldwide, becoming the first Indian film franchise to cross the Rs 3,000 crore mark. The franchise has also become the highest-grossing Indian franchise without earnings from China and the Gulf countries.

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About The Franchise

Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the Dhurandhar films star Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor. The films are produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

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