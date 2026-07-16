JoSAA 2026 Counselling Round 5 Seat Allotment To Be OUT At 5 PM; Check Direct Link And Cutoff Details

The JoSAA Round 5 Seat Allotment 2026 is set to be declared on the official counselling portal. Candidates who took part in the JoSAA Counselling 2026 will have the opportunity to check the opening and closing ranks for their selected institutes and branches.

The Round 5 JoSAA seat allotment has been prepared based on candidates' JEE Main/JEE Advanced ranks, category, choices filled during counselling, and seat availability across IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs)

JoSAA 2026 Counselling Round 5 Seat Allotment: Direct Link

The direct link to access the JoSAA 2026 Counselling Round 5 Seat Allotment will be provided here -> Direct Link

JoSAA 2026 Counselling Round 5 Seat Allotment: Follow these steps to check & download the results

Step 1: Head to josaa.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link with the text 'View Round 5 Seat Allocation Result for JoSAA 2026'.

Step 3: Log in using your JEE Main application number and password.

Step 4: Pick the institute type (IIT/NIT/IIIT/GFTI/all).

Step 5: View and save the seat allotment result, including the assigned college and course.

JoSAA Cutoff 2026 Round 5: Opening and Closing Ranks

The opening and closing ranks for colleges in JoSAA will be available once the allotment process is completed. Follow the steps mentioned below to access the ranks.

Head to josaa.nic.in.

Click on the "eservices tab."

Select the OR-CR 2026 link.

Enter the required details like JoSAA round, type of institute, name of the institute, academic program, and seat type/category.

Click 'Submit' to view the ranks.

JoSAA Round 5: What Next?

The announcement for JoSAA 2026 Round 5 seat allotment will take place on July 16, 2026, at 5 PM, with the results available on the official website for candidates to verify. Once the allotment is released, online reporting will occur from July 16 to July 20, 2026, while the cutoff date for fee submission for Round 5 is July 20, 2026.

The process also features a window for resolving fee payment issues and addressing queries until July 21, 2026, and candidates can choose to withdraw their seats or exit from the allotment process between July 16 and July 20, 2026. The final date to respond to any withdrawal inquiry is also July 21, 2026.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.