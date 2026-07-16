WeWork India Q1 Results: Net Loss Narrows To Rs 4 Crore As Revenue Climbs 28%

WeWork India reported a sharp improvement in its June quarter earnings, with its consolidated net loss narrowing to Rs 4.3 crore from Rs 14.1 crore a year earlier, supported by robust revenue growth and higher operating income.

Revenue from operations rose 27.7% year-on-year to Rs 684 crore, compared with Rs 535 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation increased 30.4% to Rs 438 crore from Rs 336 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 64% from 62.7% a year ago, according to the company's stock exchange filing.

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The performance comes as the flexible workspace provider continues to benefit from strong enterprise demand while stepping up investments to expand its footprint. During the quarter, the company added nearly 7,000 desks and plans to add around 28,000 desks in FY27 as part of its next phase of capacity expansion. Operational footprint expanded to 79 centres across eight cities, with occupancy remaining healthy at 84.9%, according to the company's media release.

"The demand signals we saw through FY26 gave us the confidence to begin investing ahead of demand, and Q1 marked the start of that next growth cycle," Karan Virwani, Managing Director & CEO, WeWork India, said.

"Even as we accelerated capacity additions during the quarter, we maintained healthy occupancy, resilient margins and strong cash generation, reinforcing the strength of our operating model," he added.

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WeWork India also launched Member Services, a platform aimed at providing customers with enterprise-grade business solutions through a network of partners. The company said India's growing global capability centre (GCC) ecosystem and rising demand for agile office solutions continue to provide long-term growth opportunities for the flexible workspace sector.

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