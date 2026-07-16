Semicon 2.0 To Back Chip Startups Through VC Co-Investment Model, Says ISM CEO

The Union Cabinet's approval of the Semicon 2.0 programme has paved the way for a major strategic pivot in how India finances its early-stage semiconductor design startups. Moving away from traditional grant-based support mechanisms, the government is officially adopting a venture-style funding approach to accelerate the growth of the country's fabless chip ecosystem.

India Semiconductor Mission Chief Executive Officer Amitesh Kumar Sinha confirmed to the media that the Centre will now match venture capital investments in semiconductor design startups. Under this new co-investment framework, the government will acquire a minority equity stake in these nascent hardware firms alongside private venture capitalists.

Despite holding a financial position, the government does not plan to assume any operational control over the businesses, ensuring that founders and core management teams retain full authority over their day-to-day operations and strategic direction.

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This hands-off, co-investment strategy is specifically designed to inspire confidence among institutional investors and unlock a significantly larger pool of private capital for the domestic chip sector. The state recognises that early-stage chip design requires intensive capital with long gestation periods. By acting as a matching investor, the Centre aims to mitigate early-stage risks that often deter private funds from entering the semiconductor space.

The financial model also includes a clear roadmap for liquidity. Once these fabless startups successfully scale their commercial operations and attract sufficient private capital independently, the government intends to strategically exit its investments. This venture-led initiative forms a crucial pillar of the broader Semicon 2.0 mission recently cleared by the Cabinet, reflecting a targeted effort to build a self-reliant, globally competitive semiconductor value chain in India.

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