Mumbai's Iconic Parsi Dairy Farm Loses License As Tukaram Mundhe-Led FDA Continues Crackdown

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended the license of Mumbai's iconic Parsi Dairy Farm after inspections revealed severe hygiene and food safety violations. The regulatory action was taken during an intensive two-day statewide crackdown conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of the FDA's ongoing 'Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra' campaign.

Food safety officials conducted 24 targeted raids across the state under the special drive. They seized adulterated dairy items, banned products, and unsafe food materials valued close to Rs 1.90 crore.

The inspection teams focused on the operations of notable dairy establishments across Mumbai and Palghar for failure to adhere to prescribed sanitary and manufacturing standards.



The statewide sweep also involved stringent scrutiny of hotels, restaurants, and sweets manufacturers to confiscate sub-standard spices, adulterated milk, and banned gutkha or pan masala.

A recent case involved the FDA conducting a raid at BG Goyal & Company, the shop of Pravin Goyal (father of Siya Goyal who is the main accused in Ketan Agarwal murder case) at Market Yard, Pune, on July 14 and seizing 4,172 kg of food products worth Rs 8,14,630 for alleged violations.

ALSO READ: Siya Goyal's Father's Shop Raided By FDA, Food Products Worth Rs 8.14 Lakh Seized

Recently appointed Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe employed a proactive approach to norm enforcement, having ordered the suspension of notable hotels and bakeries across Mumbai over food safety, sanitation and regulatory lapses.

The Mundhe-led FDA suspended the food licences of the famed Mumbai-based culinary fixtures Noor Mohammadi Hotel, Shalimar and Rehmania restaurant.

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