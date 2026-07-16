Siya Goyal's Father's Shop Raided By FDA, Food Products Worth Rs 8.14 Lakh Seized

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune Zone-1, conducted a raid at BG Goyal & Company, the shop of Pravin Goyal (father of Siya Goyal who is the main accused in Ketan Agarwal murder case) at Market Yard, Pune, on July 14 and seized 4,172 kg of food products worth Rs 8,14,630 for alleged violations, officials said, as cited by ANI.

ANI visuals from the raid showed FDA officials inspecting the premises and taking away the seized food stock from the Market Yard shop.

The FDA stated that the raid was conducted on Tuesday after the department received specific inputs. Officials discovered that the business was operating a large food storage facility without having a valid food business license, prompting action under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

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The FDA said that the products were seized over suspected violations of food safety and labelling norms, adding that some of the stock was substandard and unfit for human consumption. The seized stock included 1,258 kg of Sadhu Brand turmeric powder, 598 kg of Sant Brand turmeric powder, 1,778 kg of Madhur soya mini chunks and 538 kg of green leaf sesame seeds, ANI reported.

The FDA stated that it collected four representative samples from the seized products and sent them to a government laboratory for chemical and safety analysis.The department said that the final determination will be made after laboratory testing.

A "stop business" notice has been issued to BG Goyal & Company, preventing it from carrying out trading activities until further orders and the laboratory results are received, LatestLY reported.

The FDA clarified that the action formed a part of its routine food safety enforcement and compliance drive against unlicensed food businesses and the distribution of substandard food products.

Pravin Goyal's daughter, Siya Goyal, was arrested along with Chetan Chaudhary in connection with the alleged murder of her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal, a Pune-based businessman.

Agarwal died on June 18 after falling from a cliff at Lohagad Fort near Lonavala. Investigators allege that what was initially deemed an accident was actually a pre-planned murder. Both accused remain in custody as the investigation continues.

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