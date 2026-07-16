Djed Spence To Johan Manzambi: Five World Cup 2026 Stars Set For Big-Money Transfers After Breakout Campaigns

The FIFA World Cup has long been football's biggest shop window. The best performances on the sport's grandest stage often accelerate transfer interest, push up market valuations and give parent clubs greater leverage in transfer negotiations. With every match watched by millions, players who thrive under pressure can quickly move from promising prospects to highly sought-after transfer targets.

Here are five players whose World Cup 2026 performances have strengthened their standing in the club market.

Johan Manzambi (Switzerland) – SC Freiburg

The 20-year-old midfielder has enjoyed one of the tournament's biggest breakthroughs. Manzambi became the youngest player this century since Thomas Muller to register five goals involvements at a single World Cup, scoring twice against Bosnia, adding a goal and an assist versus Canada, and setting up another in Switzerland's Round of 32 victory over Algeria.

His performances have accelerated interest across Europe, and the midfielder is now expected to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed move to Aston Villa. Villa have reportedly agreed to pay a club-record fee exceeding the £50 million they spent to sign Amadou Onana from Everton in 2024, underlining how his World Cup exploits have elevated his market value.

Djed Spence (England) – Tottenham Hotspur

Spence has established himself as one of England's standout defenders during their run to the semi-finals. The Tottenham full-back featured in every match and produced a stellar performance in England's semi-final defeat to Argentina after earning a starting berth. Spence won seven ground duels and put in five succesful tackles, including a stunning sliding challenge to deny Giuliano Simeone from getting a shot away early in the second half.

ALSO READ | Cosmic Baptism: How A Chance Photo Of Lionel Messi And Baby Lamine Yamal Could Come To Symbolise Football's Next Great Passing Of The Torch

Tottenham are believed to value the 25-year-old at £25-30 million, while Inter Milan have reportedly identified him as a priority replacement for Denzel Dumfries. Everton have also been linked with the defender.

Rayan (Brazil) – Bournemouth

Signed by Bournemouth from Vasco da Gama for €28.5 million earlier this year, Rayan has seized his opportunity after Raphinha's injury early in the tournament. The 19-year-old impressed with his pressing and work rate, helping Brazil defeat Japan in the Round of 32 and forcing the turnover that led to Vinicius Jr's goal against Scotland.

His estimated market value has already climbed above €61 million, with Liverpool among the clubs reportedly monitoring his progress.

Gilberto Mora (Mexico) – Club Tijuana

At just 17, Mora has emerged as one of the tournament's youngest stars. The midfielder dictated play as Mexico reached the Round of 16 before their narrow exit against England, drawing praise for his composure and maturity.

His displays have reportedly prompted Club Tijuana to seek a fee of around £40 million, with Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United all linked with the teenager.

Yan Diomande (Ivory Coast) – RB Leipzig

Diomande backed up his impressive Bundesliga campaign with a standout World Cup. The 19-year-old played every match of Ivory Coast's campaign, completing 90 minutes against Ecuador and Norway, registering his first World Cup assist against Curaçao, and consistently troubling defences with his pace and direct running. Across his opening three matches, he became the only player this century to complete at least 10 dribbles and create 10 or more chances at a single World Cup.

His performances have only intensified transfer interest. RB Leipzig have reportedly rejected a €100 million bid from Liverpool and remain determined to keep the forward this summer, valuing him at more than €100 million. Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Manchester City have also been linked with Diomande, although Leipzig remain reluctant to sanction a move unless their valuation is met or a future deal is agreed.

ALSO READ | Argentina Risk FIFA Action After Falklands Banner Celebration Following England Victory

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.