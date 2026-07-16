Argentina Risk FIFA Action After Falklands Banner Celebration Following England Victory

Argentina's national team could face disciplinary action from football world governing body FIFA after its players celebrated their dramatic 2-1 World Cup 2026 semi-final victory over England by displaying a banner asserting the country's claim over the Falkland Islands, a move that may breach football's rules on political messaging.

After the final whistle in Atlanta on July 15, several Argentina players were seen holding and waving a banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas", which translates "The Falklands are Argentine."

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The display came as the defending world champions completed a late comeback to secure a place in Sunday's World Cup final against Spain.

The Falkland Islands, known as Las Malvinas in Argentina, remain a British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic Ocean. It is about 480 km off the coast of Argentina. However, Argentina has long claimed sovereignty over the islands, leading to a decades-long territorial dispute between the two nations.

The disagreement resulted in a war in 1982 for about 74-days, in which 655 Argentine servicemen, 255 British servicemen and three islanders lost their lives.

Wednesday's incident could bring Argentina scrutiny because the governing body prohibits political, religious or ideological messages during official competitions.

Argentina has faced a similar type of action before. In 2014, FIFA fined the Argentine Football Association £20,000 after players displayed the same slogan before an international friendly against Slovenia, ruling that it violated regulations on political action and team misconduct.

The controversy extended beyond the pitch. Argentina's Vice-President Victoria Villarruel celebrated the victory on social media after posting: "it wasn't just another match" alongside a video appearing to show Argentine soldiers. She later added, "The Falklands are Argentine."

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"They banned bringing them to the stadium and forgot that we carry them in our blood and our hearts." Before the semi-final, she had also described the fixture as "about putting the invaders in their place".

According to reports, Argentina's players had also sung chants referencing the Falklands, as well as football legends Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, after their last-16 victory over Egypt.

While FIFA has not yet announced whether it will do a disciplinary proceedings, the banner has reignited debate over the use of political statements in football and whether Argentina could again face sanctions for the display.

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