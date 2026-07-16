Argentina vs England Highlights: Messi Inspires Late Comeback As Holders Reach World Cup 2026 Final

Argentina booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final after staging a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday. Following a goalless first half, Anthony Gordon put the Three Lions ahead in the 55th minute with a close-range finish after sustained pressure. England looked on course for victory until Lionel Messi took control in the closing stages, threading a precise pass for Enzo Fernandez to equalise in the 85th minute before setting up substitute Lautaro Martinez with a brilliant reverse ball deep into stoppage time to complete the turnaround.

The victory sends the defending champions into Sunday's final against Spain, while England will face France in the third-place playoff.

(This is a developing story)

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