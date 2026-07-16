Cosmic Baptism: How A Chance Photo Of Lionel Messi And Baby Lamine Yamal Could Come To Symbolise Football's Next Great Passing Of The Torch

There are photographs that capture a moment, and then there are photographs that come to define an era. When Lionel Messi scored his first senior goal for Barcelona in 2005, it was Ronaldinho who hoisted the teenager onto his back in celebration. In the years that followed, that image came to symbolise the passing of the torch at Camp Nou, as the Brazilian's reign gave way to the player who would become Barcelona's greatest-ever icon.

Nearly two decades later, another photograph has taken on a life of its own. Only this time, it was never meant to symbolise anything.

Ahead of a FIFA World Cup 2026 final that will pit Messi's Argentina against Lamine Yamal's Spain, a picture of a 20-year-old Messi gently bathing a five-month-old Yamal has resurfaced across the footballing world. What began as an ordinary charity calendar shoot now feels like a cosmic baptism, a remarkable coincidence that appears to foreshadow football's greatest player meeting its brightest young star on the sport's grandest stage.

The image was taken in December 2007 as part of a charity initiative organised by Diario SPORT, the FC Barcelona Foundation and UNICEF. Families entered a raffle across Catalonia, with Yamal's family, from Rocafonda in Mataró, winning the chance to have their infant photographed with a Barcelona first-team player. By pure chance, that player was Messi.

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The man behind the camera, freelance photographer Joan Monfort, remembers the session as anything but straightforward.

"It was a very difficult photo for me. Let's just say I sweated blood to take it," Monfort told The Athletic. "Messi is still shy today, imagine how withdrawn he was. He had a hard time because he was holding a newborn in a bowl of water."

Messi, then only beginning to establish himself in Barcelona's first team, was visibly uncomfortable.

"He didn't even know how to hold him at first," Monfort recalled. "He was coming out of the locker room and suddenly he finds himself with a plastic tub full of water and a baby in it."

With help from Yamal's mother, Sheila Ebana, the tension eased, allowing Monfort to capture what would become one of football's most extraordinary images. Looking back, the photographer described its significance simply: "It's the most famous photo I've taken in my life... The chances of all this happening was like winning the lottery."

Messi has since completed football's greatest collection of honours. Eight Ballon d'Or awards, four Champions League titles, 10 La Liga crowns and, most importantly, the 2022 FIFA World Cup transformed him from Barcelona icon into arguably the greatest player the game has known.

Yamal's story is only beginning, yet it has unfolded at breathtaking speed. Having become Barcelona's youngest modern-era debutant, the La Masia graduate announced himself to the world by helping Spain win Euro 2024 before emerging as one of the defining stars of this World Cup.

The parallels with Ronaldinho and Messi are difficult to ignore. Ronaldinho's embrace after Messi's first Barcelona goal came to symbolise a deliberate passing of the torch. The bathtub photograph is different. There was no mentor and no pupil, no conscious gesture of succession, only chance. Yet history has imbued it with meaning.

Now, that accidental meeting comes full circle in the FIFA World Cup final.

Messi, having already conquered every summit with Argentina, stands one victory away from a second world title and another chapter in an unparalleled legacy. Across from him is Yamal, carrying Spain's hopes of winning only a second FIFA World Cup and a first since 2010.

Years before either could have imagined this moment, fate had already placed them in the same frame. On Sunday, they will share the same pitch.

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