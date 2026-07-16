'Dangerously Short-Sighted': US-Based Analyst Warns Trump Regime Against Relying On Pakistan's Asim Munir

US President Donald Trump's increasingly close proximity with Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, is bolstering the country's military establishment even as it faces growing scrutiny over democratic erosion, alleged human rights abuses and the military's expanding influence over civilian institutions, said Washington-based national security analyst Siddhant Kishore.

In an article written for The Cipher Brief, Kishore contends that Trump's repeated public praise of Field Marshal Asim Munir and his reliance on the Pakistan army chief as a conduit in U.S.-Iran diplomacy have elevated the military's international stature, even as its political and economic influence within Pakistan has continued to expand with little scrutiny from Washington.

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The article says Trump's outreach reflects a transactional approach to diplomacy but risks legitimising what it describes as an increasingly entrenched military regime.

According to the analyst, Pakistan's military has entrenched its dominance through constitutional changes, greater control over state institutions and an expanding business empire that has deepened its influence across the country's political and economic landscape.

Kishore points to the military's role in handling protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Balochistan, alleging that security forces have used excessive force against demonstrators and targeted political activists.

"President Donald Trump's courtship of Munir may look like transactional statecraft, but it is also dangerously short-sighted," he wrote.

The article also highlights concerns raised by international human rights organisations over arrests, terrorism-related prosecutions and military operations.

On the foreign policy front, the analyst questions Pakistan's role as a mediator between Washington and Tehran.

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While Trump has publicly credited Pakistan with helping facilitate communication with Iran, Kishore argues that Islamabad's strategic interests do not necessarily align with those of the United States, warning against confusing tactical cooperation with long-term strategic partnership.

The opinion piece also raises concerns over the military's growing economic footprint, citing defence-linked entities involved in infrastructure and critical minerals projects.

It argues that increased foreign investment routed through military-backed institutions could further strengthen the army's influence over Pakistan's economy.

Kishore concludes that while Pakistan remains strategically important because of its location and nuclear capabilities, Washington should avoid policies that, in his view, bolster the military establishment without demanding greater democratic accountability.

He argues that Trump's close engagement with Munir risks repeating a long-standing US policy of prioritising short-term security interests over long-term regional stability.

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