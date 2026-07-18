72nd National Film Awards: Article 370 Wins Best Feature Film; Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam Shine

The 72nd National Film Awards winners have been announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at the National Media Centre in New Delhi.

The awards recognise excellence in Indian cinema across feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema. Films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024, were eligible for this edition. The winners were selected by an 11-member jury chaired by filmmaker Jayaraj.

Major Winners In Feature Film Categories

Article 370 won the Best Feature Film award, while Bhangaar was named Best Non-Feature Film and Ram-Nami received the Best Documentary award, according to an official release.

In the Best honours, Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty shared the Best Actor award, while Yami Gautam won Best Actress for Article 370. Rajkumar Periasamy received the Best Director award for Amaran.

Kalki 2898 AD won Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while Captain Miller received the award for Best Film Promoting National and Social Values. Sanjay Mishra was named Best Supporting Actor, and Ropashree Varkady and Sachana Namidass shared the Best Supporting Actress honour.

Technical And Regional Film Winners

Shehnad Jalaal won Best Cinematography for Bramayugam, while Sukumar received the Best Screenplay award for Pushpa 2. Venky Atluri won Best Dialogue Writer for Lucky Baskhar. Kalki 2898 AD also secured Best Production Design, while Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma won Best Costume Design for Pushpa 2.

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Other winners included Shashwat Sachdev for Best Music Direction (Songs) for Article 370, Amaran for Best Background Score, Abhay Jodhpurkar as Best Male Playback Singer for Gharat Ganpati from Navasachi Gauri Mazi, Vaikom Vijayalakshmi as Best Female Playback Singer for Angu Vaana Konilu from ARM, Stree 2 for Best Choreography, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 for Best Sound Design, and R Kalaivannan for Best Editing for Amaran.

Winners for best film included Srikanth (Hindi), Raayan (Tamil), Committee Kurrollu (Telugu), Feminichi Fathima (Malayalam), Mithya (Kannada), Mukkam Post Bombilwadi (Marathi), Lahari (Odia), Chalchitra Ekhon (Bengali), Maaran (Gujarati), Sunita (Manipuri) and Mog Asum (Konkani).

Non-Feature Film Winners

In the non-feature section, Sanjeev Shrivastava won Best Film Critic, while Kenchanuru Pradeep Kumar Shetty received the Best Book on Cinema award. Bhangaar (Obsolete) was named Best Non-Feature Film, Angen (Invisible) won Best Debut Film of a Director, and Hamsafar received the Best Short Film honour.

Other notable winners included Touched as Water for Best Animation Film, Piplantri: A Tale of Eco Feminism for Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values, Ram-Nami for Best Documentary, Main Nida for Best Arts/Culture Film, Kakori for Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction Film, and Aanand L Rai for Best Direction for Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek. The winners were announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony.

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