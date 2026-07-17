Brenda Fricker, Oscar Winner & Home Alone 2's 'Pigeon Lady', Dies At 81

Brenda Fricker, the Irish actor best known for winning an Oscar for My Left Foot and playing the Pigeon Lady in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, has died. She was 81, according to reports.

Fricker died on Thursday in Dublin. Her agent, Phil Belfield, confirmed the news to the BBC on Friday and remembered her as a truly special talent.

"We will never see her like again and the world is lesser for the lack of her," Belfield said. "I was honored to know, love and work with her and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over."

Early Life And Career

Born in Dublin on February 17, 1945, Fricker first wanted to become a journalist and worked at The Irish Times as an assistant to the newspaper's art editor. She made her screen debut in 1964 with an uncredited role in Of Human Bondage and later appeared in productions including Tolka Row, Coronation Street, The Quatermass Conclusion, The Music Machine, Bloody Kids and Cockles.

Historic Oscar Win

Fricker made history in 1990 when she became the first Irish actress to win an Academy Award. She received the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for playing Bridget Fagan Brown, the loving mother of Christy Brown, in Jim Sheridan's My Left Foot.

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Memorable Film And TV Career

While My Left Foot brought Fricker international acclaim, many fans best remember her as the kind-hearted Pigeon Lady in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. She also starred in films including The Field, A Time to Kill, Albert Nobbs and Cloudburst, while television audiences knew her as Nurse Megan Roach in the BBC drama Casualty, where she was part of the original cast before returning for several guest appearances.

A Lasting Legacy

Fricker was honoured with the first Maureen O'Hara Award at the Kerry Film Festival in 2008 for her contribution to cinema. In 2020, The Irish Times included her among Ireland's greatest film actors. Although she mostly retired from acting in 2015, she returned for an episode of the Canadian series Cam Boy in 2021. She also performed on stage with leading theatre companies, leaving behind a memorable legacy in film, television and theatre.

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