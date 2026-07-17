Mexico Earthquake: 7.4 Magnitude Tremors Hit Puerto Madero; Trigger Tsunami Warning

A strong earthquake was reported in Mexico's Puerto Madero on Friday, according to the United ​States ​Geological Survey (USGS). The tremors were measured to be of 7.4 magnitude on the Richter scale, the agency said, adding that the earthquake originated from ​a ​depth ⁠of 10 ​km.

Shortly after the quake struck the coastal region, a tsunami alert was issued, reports said.This is the fourth major tremor to take place within 2 months.

In June, Venezeula (only 5,000 kilometres away from mexico) was hit by two devastating earthquakes, the ravages of which are still being discovered. The death toll in the country surpassed 4,700, while almost 17,000 people were injured, an official report released Tuesday stated.

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The 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude quakes struck within a minute of each other on June 24, decimating the coastal state of La Guaira.

Both disastes claimed lives of at least 4,734 people and injured 16,740 more, according to the latest figures shared by National Assembly chief Jorge Rodriguez on Telegram. He added that most of the injured have been discharged from hospitals.

The United Nations estimates that some 50,000 people are missing following the tremors, during which hundreds of buildings collapsed and trapped people under the rubble.

Before Venezuela, a 7.8-magnitude struck southern Philippines just off the coast of Mindanao, killing at least 45 people and injuring many others.

The strong tremors also triggered landslides, crumbled buildings and set off tsunami warnings across a swathe of the southern island.

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