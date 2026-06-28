Venezuela Earthquakes May Have Affected Nearly Seven Million People: Report

Up to seven million people may have been affected by the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24, according to a report by AFP quoting United Nations, as rescue operations continued with the death toll nearing 1,000 and more than 50,000 people reported missing.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) estimated that about 6.76 million people were affected, based on an analysis of population and damage data. The agency said the projections showed the scale of the humanitarian crisis caused by the disaster.

The earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, struck on Wednesday. They affected about two million people in Caracas and caused buildings to collapse in La Guaria. The national death toll stood at 920, while people remained trapped under rubble across the country. More than 50,000 people were missing, according to a statement to AFP from UN aid chief Tom Fletcher.

Satellite Analysis Guides Relief Response

The IOM said it worked with Microsoft AI for Good Lab on an initial satellite mapping analysis. The assessment indicated that up to 31.5% of buildings in the town of Catia La Mar had been damaged.

The agency said the analysis was helping humanitarian teams identify the worst-hit communities and prioritise the delivery of emergency assistance while ground assessments continued.

Emergency Needs Remain High

"The first hours and days after a disaster are decisive. They shape everything that follows," IOM Director General Amy Pope was quoted as saying, according to AFP.

"IOM is scaling up rapidly: prepositioned relief items are already being deployed, and we are working with the Government and partners to deliver emergency shelter, essential supplies, and protection," Pope added.

The UN migration agency said families faced "immediate and significant" needs, including emergency shelter, safe water, sanitation services, healthcare and protection support.

ALSO READ: Venezuela Hit By Another Earthquake; Over 50,000 Still Missing After Twin Quakes

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