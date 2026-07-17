'Superstition': Why Argentina President Will Watch WC Final From Home Despite Trump In Attendance

Argentine President Javier Milei has decided not to travel to the United States for Sunday's FIFA World Cup final, choosing instead to watch Argentina's title clash against Spain from the presidential residence in Buenos Aires because of a long-standing personal superstition.

The decision has come despite invitations to join US President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the showpiece event in New Jersey. Trump is expected to attend the final at the New York-New Jersey Stadium and take part in the trophy presentation ceremony alongside Infantino, the White House has confirmed.

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Why Is Milei Staying Away?

According to reports, Milei believes his match-day rituals have played a role in Argentina's unbeaten run during the tournament and does not want to break it and jinx it ahead of the final.

Among those rituals is watching every World Cup match from the Quinta de Olivos presidential residence while wearing the same "lucky jacket." The Argentine leader has reportedly followed this routine throughout the tournament and intends to continue doing so for the final.

Speaking to El Observador radio, Milei said he would not abandon the ritual despite the significance of the occasion. He also said he would once again wear his heavy YPF-branded jacket while watching the match, maintaining another tradition he has observed during Argentina's World Cup campaign.

Deep-Rooted Football Superstition

Football superstitions, known locally as cábalas, are deeply ingrained in Argentine sporting culture; many supporters believe that changing a successful routine during a major tournament could bring bad luck.

Reports noted that Milei is determined not to become the person blamed if Argentina's title defence were to end in defeat after he altered his routine for the final.

The superstition is also linked to the 1990 FIFA World Cup, when then-Argentine President Carlos Menem visited the national team before its opening match against Cameroon. Argentina went on to lose 1-0 in one of the tournament's biggest upsets, and many fans blamed the president's visit for bringing bad luck. Since then, Argentine leaders have largely avoided attending World Cup matches from the stadium.

Argentina, the defending champions, will take on Spain in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday as Lionel Messi's side bids to retain the trophy.

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