Argentina's Falklands Banner Row: Five Times Politics Overshadowed The FIFA World Cup

Argentina's 2-1 victory over England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final was overshadowed by a post-match celebration that quickly became an international talking point. Several Argentina players unfurled a banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" ("The Falklands are Argentine"), prompting condemnation from the UK government and calls for FIFA to investigate a potential breach of its rules on political messaging.

The slogan refers to Argentina's long-running claim over the Falkland Islands, a British Overseas Territory that was the centre of the 1982 Falklands War. While football's governing body has long sought to keep politics off the pitch, history shows that the World Cup has repeatedly become a stage where geopolitical disputes, national identity and global conflicts spill into the game.

Here are five of the tournament's most notable political flashpoints.

1. Xhaka And Shaqiri's 'Double Eagle' Celebration (2018)

Switzerland's dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Serbia at the 2018 World Cup became controversial after goalscorer Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka celebrated by making the Albanian "double eagle" symbol with their hands.

Both players are of Kosovar-Albanian heritage, while Serbia does not recognise Kosovo's independence. With Serbian supporters booing the pair throughout the match, the celebration was widely interpreted as a political statement. FIFA fined Xhaka, Shaqiri and captain Stephan Lichtsteiner but stopped short of imposing suspensions.

2. Germany's Silent Protest In Qatar (2022)

Before facing Japan at the 2022 World Cup, Germany's starting XI posed for the official team photograph with their hands covering their mouths.

The protest followed FIFA's decision to ban the "OneLove" armbands, which several European teams planned to wear in support of diversity and LGBTQ+ rights during the tournament in Qatar, where same-sex relations are criminalised. FIFA warned captains they would receive an immediate yellow card if they wore the unapproved armbands. Germany said the protest symbolised being "silenced", although it divided opinion, with critics arguing the team should have worn the armband despite the sporting consequences.

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3. Italy's Black Shirts Under Mussolini (1938)

One of the earliest political controversies in World Cup history came in 1938 when Benito Mussolini's Italy wore black shirts, associated with the Fascist Party, against hosts France instead of their usual change strip.

The players also gave the fascist salute before kick-off, prompting loud boos from the Paris crowd. Italy won both the match and the tournament, but the episode remains one of the clearest examples of political propaganda being projected through football.

4. Croatia's 'Slava Ukraini' Video (2018)

After Croatia knocked hosts Russia out of the 2018 World Cup on penalties, defender Domagoj Vida appeared in a video shouting "Slava Ukraini" ("Glory to Ukraine").

Vida and assistant coach Ognjen Vukojević had both spent years playing for Dynamo Kyiv, but the slogan carried strong political significance amid Russia's conflict with Ukraine. FIFA issued Vida a warning, while Croatia dismissed Vukojević from its coaching staff before the semi-finals.

5. Iran's Anthem Silence (2022)

Ahead of their opening match against England at the 2022 World Cup, Iran's players stood in silence and refused to sing their national anthem.

The gesture came during nationwide protests following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody and was widely viewed as an act of solidarity with demonstrators back home. The players later resumed singing the anthem amid reports of pressure and potential repercussions for them and their families, underlining the risks athletes can face when politics intersects with sport.

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